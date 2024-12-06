RBI Monetary Policy meeting: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised its inflation projection for 2024–2025 to 4.8% with Q3 at 5.7%, and Q4 at 4.5% The consumer price index (CPI) inflation for the first quarter of the next financial year 2025-26 is projected at 4.6% and the second quarter at 4%. The risks are evenly balanced, said Governor of the RBI, Shaktikanta Das today.

In the last MPC meeting in October, the RBI maintained its 4.5% inflation projection for 2024–2025 with Q2 at 4.1%, Q3 at 4.8% and Q4 at 4.2%.

“Inflation surged above the upper tolerance band of 6% in October, driven by a sharp uptick in food inflation. Food inflation pressures are likely to linger in Q3 of the current financial year and start easing only from Q4 of the current financial year,” said Shaktikanta Das today.

The RBI Governor stated that a good Rabi crop season will be critical for reducing food inflation pressures. Early indications suggest adequate soil moisture content and reservoir levels that are conducive to Rabi sowing. Estimates of record Kharif production should help ease the elevated prices of rice and tur dal in particular. Additionally, vegetable prices are expected to experience a seasonal winter correction. However, the evolving trajectory of domestic edible oil prices, following the increase in import duties and the rise in global prices, needs to be monitored closely.

RBI October Monetary Policy Outcome During the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank has opted to maintain the policy repo rate at 6.5% for the 11th consecutive time, on Friday.