RBI Monetary Policy: Rate pause may continue on GDP print, CPI inflation; Key indicators to watch
According to majority of economists on D-Street, the RBI would keep its key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent at the conclusion of the December 6-8 MPC meeting.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the fifth monetary policy of the financial year 2023-24 on Friday, December 8, after a two-day review, as it observes the impact of global headwinds on India's macroeconomic indicators such as inflation trajectory and growth in gross domestic product (GDP).
