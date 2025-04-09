RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate trimmed by 25 bps, growth in focus— 5 key takeaways from April MPC meeting

RBI Monetary Policy: Keeping some powder dry for global uncertainties and weather-related disruptions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) refrained from a deeper rate cut and reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points as expected on Wednesday, April 9. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI voted unanimously to cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 6 per cent, effective immediately.

RBI MPC met on April 7, 8 and 9 to decide on the policy rates and stance.

RBI April Policy: Key Takeaways Let's take a look at five key takeaways from RBI MPC's April meeting:

1. Rates down, stance changes RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced a 25 bps cut in the repo rate. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate is 5.75 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate are adjusted to 6.25 per cent.

The MPC also changed its policy stance to ‘accommodative’ from ‘neutral’.

2. Inflation to remain at comfortable levels in FY26 RBI believes price rise will remain comfortable this year as the central bank projected inflation at 4 per cent for FY26.

3. Growth estimates lowered RBI cut GDP growth projections for FY26 to 6.5 per cent from 6.7 per cent earlier, with projections for Q1FY26 cut to 6.5 per cent from 6.7 per cent, for Q2FY26 cut to 6.7 per cent from 7 per cent, for Q3FY26 cut to 6.6 per cent from 6.5 per cent and for Q4FY26 cut to 6.3 per cent from 6.5 per cent.

