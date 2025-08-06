RBI MPC Meeting 2025 LIVE: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC likely to keep repo rate steady, maintain policy stance

RBI MPC Meeting 2025 LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its third bi-monthly monetary policy of FY26 today, 6 August 2025. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by the RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, met from August 4 to August 6, and the repo rate decision will be announced later today.

RBI Policy Expectations

The RBI is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.50%, having already frontloaded easing through both a rate cut and a 100 bps CRR reduction earlier this year. The policy stance is also expected to remain ‘Neutral’ with a dovish bias.

While the retail inflation is well contained, the underlying risks are still bubbling with the lingering global trade jitters. The RBI Governor’s commentary on growth and the impact of global macroeconomic situation will be watched.

In the June RBI policy, the central bank’s MPC surprised with a bumper 50 basis points (bps) cut in the repo rate to 5.50% from 6%. The MPC changed the policy stance to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Accommodative’, and also slashed the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 100 bps to 3% from 4% earlier.

