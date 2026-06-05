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RBI MPC Meeting 2026: Central bank revises inflation upwards to 5.1% for FY27

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: Central bank revises inflation upwards to 5.1% for FY27

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published5 Jun 2026, 10:16 AM IST
RBI MPC Meeting 2026: Central bank revises inflation upwards to 5.1% for FY27
RBI MPC Meeting 2026: Central bank revises inflation upwards to 5.1% for FY27(PTI)
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RBI MPC Meeting 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised its inflation forecast upward to 5.1% for FY27 from 4.6% previously projected, with Q1 at 4.2%, Q2 at 5.1%, and Q3 and Q4 at 5.9%.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said inflation is projected at 4.7% for the current financial year, while cautioning that the outlook remains subject to several upside risks.

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He noted that heightened global uncertainty, potential supply-chain disruptions, commodity price shocks, uncertainty surrounding the spatial and temporal distribution of the southwest monsoon, and the possibility of El Niño conditions pose risks to the inflation trajectory.

However, Malhotra said the central bank derives comfort from adequate foodgrain stocks and satisfactory reservoir levels, which are expected to help cushion any adverse impact on food prices and support overall inflation management.

(more to come)

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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