RBI MPC Meeting 2026: Date, time, expectations, when and where to watch Governor Sanjay Malhotra policy address

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to announce its monetary policy decision today, June 5, 2026. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, conducted its second bi-monthly policy meeting for FY27 between June 3 and June 5, with the repo rate announcement due later today.

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The June MPC meeting takes place against a backdrop of growing macroeconomic challenges, as the ongoing US-Iran conflict in the Middle East weighs on India's growth and inflation outlook. Escalating geopolitical tensions have led to a significant surge in crude oil prices, intensifying inflationary pressures and contributing to the weakening of the rupee.

At its previous policy meeting in April, the MPC unanimously decided to leave the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and retained its neutral policy stance. The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate was kept at 5%, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate remained at 5.5%.

In the April policy review, the central bank projected India's GDP growth at 6.9% for FY27 and estimated FY26 growth at 7.6%. It also raised its retail inflation forecast for FY27 to 4.6% from the earlier projection of 4.2%.

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Market investors will closely watch the central bank’s assessment of the evolving situation in West Asia and its potential implications for the remainder of the fiscal year, especially as tensions between the US and Iran have now persisted for a fourth month.

RBI MPC meeting: Date and time The Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled from June 3 to June 5. The central bank will unveil its policy decision at 10:00 a.m. on June 5, followed by a press conference by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra at 12:00 p.m. later that day.

RBI MPC meeting: Where to watch RBI's announcement? The RBI Governor’s policy announcement will be streamed live on the RBI’s official YouTube channel starting at 10:00 a.m. Viewers can watch the Governor’s media address on the same platform.

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You can also track live updates of the RBI announcement with Mint.

What to expect from upcoming RBI MPC announcement? Economists expect the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to leave the repo rate unchanged, while maintaining a stance that indicates it is prepared to intervene if inflationary risks intensify and second-round price pressures begin to emerge.

“We expect the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to remain in a wait-and-watch mode, maintaining a status quo on both policy rates and stance in June meeting,” said CareEdge Ratings in a report.

It further expects the tone of the policy statement to be crucial, as the possibility of policy rate hikes towards the end of the year cannot be ruled out if the inflationary pressure prolongs.

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“Measures aimed at supporting the rupee — including measures to attract capital flows and special dollar liquidity facilities for oil marketing companies (OMCs) — may also be considered,” it said.

Meanwhile, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, believes that the stance of the RBI is likely to be hawkish in the upcoming meeting.

“The central bank is expected to adopt a cautious approach. While supporting growth remains important, containing inflation and maintaining currency stability are likely to remain key priorities. Given the uncertain global backdrop and the risk of imported inflation from elevated energy prices, we expect the RBI to keep the repo rate unchanged at its upcoming monetary policy meeting scheduled for Friday, but the stance of the RBI is likely to be hawkish,” Sachdeva said.

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Key Takeaways RBI's focus on currency stability and inflation control amidst global uncertainties.

Potential impact of US-Iran conflict on India's growth and inflation outlook.

Expectation of a hawkish stance in the upcoming policy meeting.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.