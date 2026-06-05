RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE: Will Governor Sanjay Malhotra and team hike repo rate or stay put amid US-Iran war worries?

RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy decision today, 5 June 2026, Friday. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its second bi-monthly policy meeting for FY27 from June 3 to June 5, and the repo rate decision is set to be announced today.
The June RBI MPC meeting comes at a time when the macroeconomic environment is becoming increasingly challenging, amid the adverse impact of the US-Iran war in the Middle East on domestic growth and inflation dynamics. The ongoing geopolitical tensions have triggered a sharp rise in crude oil prices, adding pressure on India’s inflation outlook and contributing to the depreciation of the rupee.
Several emerging economies (EM) like Indonesia, Philippines and Sri Lanka saw surprise interest rate hikes, raising hopes among a section of the market that the RBI could tighten policy to support the rupee.
Meanwhile, the evolving El Niño conditions, heatwave and below-normal monsoon is likely to be inflationary.
Economists expect the RBI MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged while signaling its readiness to act if inflation risks increase and second-round pressures start building.
As the impact of higher energy prices on the broader economy continues to unfold, the RBI is expected to highlight uncertainty around Brent crude oil prices due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. Along with the rising risk of El Niño, this could prompt the central bank to raise its FY27 inflation forecast while also flagging downside risks to growth.
Importantly, amid the recent weakness in the Indian rupee, the RBI is likely to reiterate the distinction between monetary policy and foreign exchange management under the inflation-targeting framework.
Economists said any future rate hike would be aimed at containing domestic demand pressures or anchoring inflation expectations, rather than supporting the rupee.
Stay tuned to this segment for RBI MPC meeting live updates.
As the impact of higher energy prices on the broader economy continues to unfold, the RBI is expected to highlight uncertainty around Brent crude prices due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. Along with the rising risk of El Niño, this could prompt the central bank to raise its FY27 inflation forecast while also flagging downside risks to growth.
Economists expect the RBI MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged while signaling its readiness to act if inflation risks increase and second-round pressures start building.
Several emerging economies (EM) like Indonesia, Philippines and Sri Lanka saw surprise interest rate hikes, raising hopes among a section of the market that the RBI could tighten policy to support the rupee.
The June RBI MPC meeting comes at a time when the macroeconomic environment is becoming increasingly challenging, amid the adverse impact of the US-Iran war in West Asia on domestic growth and inflation dynamics. The ongoing geopolitical tensions have triggered a sharp rise in crude oil prices, adding pressure on India’s inflation outlook and contributing to the depreciation of the rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy decision today, 5 June 2026, Friday. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its second bi-monthly policy meeting for FY27 from June 3 to June 5, and the repo rate decision is set to be announced today.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.