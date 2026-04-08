RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE: Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC likely to keep repo rate steady amid inflation worries

RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy decision today, 8 April 2026, Wednesday. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its first bi-monthly policy meeting for FY27 from April 6 to April 8, and the repo rate decision is set to be announced today.

The April RBI MPC meeting comes on the backdrop of heightened global geopolitical tensions due to the US-Iran war in the Middle East, which has been going on for more than a month now. The conflict has led to a sharp surge in crude oil prices, which resulted in the steep depreciation of the rupee and its ramifications are likely to be felt across macro variables and financial markets.

However, in a relief, US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal, which is expected to halt the American-Israeli attacks in exchange for Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

RBI Monetary Policy Expectations

The RBI’s rate setting panel - Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) - is expected to keep repo rates unchanged at 5.25%, and maintain policy stance at ‘Neutral’. Economists expect the tone of the MPC to be cautious amid fears of an uptick in domestic inflation and slowing economic growth in FY27 amid higher oil prices and supply chain disruptions.

The RBI has already cut the repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points (bps) since February 2025. In its previous monetary policy, the central bank maintained a status quo on repo rates.

RBI expected economic activity to hold up well in FY27, while raising Q1FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.9% from 6.7%, and Q2FY27 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 6.8% earlier. In the February policy, the MPC also increased Q1FY27 inflation estimates to 4.0%, and Q2FY27 inflation estimates to 4.2%.

Markets will watch for RBI’s growth and inflation expectations that help in the assessment on forward guidance.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the RBI MPC meeting outcome.