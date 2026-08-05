RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE: Governor Sanjay Malhotra likely to keep repo rate unchanged in August monetary policy

RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day monetary policy meeting on Monday, with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra set to announce the policy decision on August 5.
The central bank will unveil the outcome of the policy review at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by a press conference at 12:00 p.m., where Governor Malhotra will elaborate on the MPC's decision and the central bank's outlook. The Governor's policy statement will also be broadcast live on the RBI's official YouTube channel.
Market participants and economists largely expect the RBI to maintain the repo rate at 5.25%, opting for a status quo amid heightened global uncertainty. The anticipated pause comes even as consumer inflation has inched higher in recent months, although it continues to remain within the RBI's prescribed target range.
RBI MPC Preview
According to Harshal Dasani, Business Head – INVasset PMS, the key takeaway from the August policy is unlikely to be the interest rate decision itself, but rather the central bank's commentary on inflation, liquidity conditions and the broader macroeconomic outlook.
Dasani said the RBI is widely expected to leave the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, with the policy focus shifting towards its guidance on inflation and liquidity. He noted that inflation has edged above the RBI's medium-term target, while economic growth has remained reasonably resilient despite an uncertain global environment characterised by elevated crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical risks. Given these conditions, Dasani believes the Monetary Policy Committee has little incentive to make any abrupt changes to monetary policy.
RBI June Policy
The upcoming policy decision follows the RBI's June monetary policy review, when the central bank also chose to keep key policy rates unchanged. At the meeting held between June 3 and June 5, the Monetary Policy Committee retained the repo rate at 5.25% and continued with its 'neutral' policy stance.
In addition to leaving the benchmark lending rate unchanged, the RBI had also retained the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate at 5%, while keeping the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate unchanged at 5.5%. Investors will now closely watch whether the central bank maintains its existing policy stance and whether it offers fresh guidance on inflation, liquidity and the domestic growth outlook in the face of evolving global risks.
Track live updates from the RBI MPC meeting here.
According to Ramani Sastri, Chairman & MD, Sterling Developers, “At a time when businesses are cautiously optimistic about expansion, we expect the RBI to maintain a supportive and growth-oriented stance. A stable interest rate regime ensures greater predictability in funding for developers, facilitating smoother project execution, while also enabling homebuyers to make long-term financial decisions with enhanced confidence supported by stable EMIs. This continuity not only strengthens overall market sentiment but also sustains demand momentum across segments, reinforcing real estate’s standing as a resilient and progressively evolving asset class.”
Overall, India’s macroeconomic resilience, supported by steady growth and a stable financial system, continues to underpin long-term confidence in the real estate sector, even as global headwinds persist. With infrastructure growth, urbanization, and rising consumer aspirations driving long-term demand, a growth-oriented monetary policy can play a significant role in sustaining demand across segments and provide further momentum to the real estate sector’s growth in the coming quarters, he added.
The RBI's FY27 GDP growth forecast will be another key focus area in the upcoming monetary policy announcement. Economists largely expect the central bank to retain its growth projection of 6.6%, with resilient domestic demand continuing to support economic activity despite an increasingly uncertain global environment.
Most analysts believe policymakers are unlikely to revise the growth outlook until there is greater clarity on global developments, preferring to assess evolving external risks before making any changes to their forecasts.
Meanwhile, SBI Research has projected India's GDP growth at around 7% for the April-June quarter, indicating that domestic economic momentum has remained robust. In its previous monetary policy review, the RBI had projected FY27 real GDP growth at 6.6%.
Despite maintaining a positive outlook on India's economy, HSBC flagged four key risks that could pose challenges to the country's macroeconomic stability.
The brokerage said crude oil prices remain the biggest risk. “As long as oil stays around $80/barrel, the Indian macroeconomy can internalise the shock without too much disruption. Anything closer to $90 or above, on the other hand, could become disruptive,” HSBC said.
The second risk is the El Niño weather phenomenon, which is expected to intensify during the October-December period and could begin impacting economic data in early 2027.
HSBC also identified higher US interest rates and a stronger dollar as another risk, noting that these could narrow the interest rate differential between India and the US and weigh on capital flows after the Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] window closes.
Lastly, the brokerage said India will need to continue implementing structural reforms and trade agreements to sustain the momentum in foreign investment once the temporary boost from the foreign exchange package fades.
Oil steadied after a two-day decline on optimism that a deal can be reached that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, freeing up supply trapped in the Persian Gulf.
Brent traded below $80 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was around $76 after losing more than 10% in the prior two sessions. Qatar said on Tuesday that an interim proposal had been drafted and both Washington and Tehran signaled progress in talks to reopen the waterway.
Oil prices have slumped over the past two weeks as US President Donald Trump said he postponed new strikes on Iran to give talks more time. Even if a short-term deal to normalize commercial shipping in the strait is reached, it might still fail to end the war conclusively or resolve Trump’s concerns about the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. (From agencies)
HSBC believes India continues to enjoy a favourable macroeconomic backdrop, supported by strong economic growth, easing inflation and improving external finances.
The brokerage expects the Indian economy to expand at around 7% during the current calendar year. Explaining the resilience in growth, HSBC said, “Growth has been remarkably strong on the back of several factors – favourable tailwinds from last year’s sizeable stimulus (fiscal, monetary, and regulatory easing) and front-loading of production by manufacturers and exporters.”
HSBC expects the RBI to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in the upcoming monetary policy review, while anticipating that the central bank could resume rate hikes later this year.
According to the brokerage, the RBI is unlikely to tighten policy immediately as it would prefer to wait for stronger evidence of inflationary pressures. “We do not forecast a rate hike at the August meeting, as the RBI may prefer to see firmer inflation prints before responding and may also avoid making changes during the live Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) period,” HSBC said.
Brent crude oil prices are likely to remain one of the most closely watched variables for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) as it assesses the inflation outlook.
Crude prices have remained volatile since the RBI's June monetary policy meeting due to the continuing conflict in West Asia. Although Brent crude has retreated to around $84 a barrel after an earlier spike, policymakers are expected to account for persistent geopolitical risks while evaluating the inflation trajectory and framing their projections.
Reflecting the changing global environment, several economists have already raised their FY27 Brent crude price assumptions from around $65 per barrel to a range of $85-$90 per barrel, highlighting the potential upside risks to inflation.
Inflation is expected to remain a key focus area in the RBI's policy review, although economists largely believe the central bank will maintain its existing inflation projections. The outlook, however, could turn more cautious if Brent crude oil prices continue their upward trajectory, as persistently higher energy costs may add to inflationary pressures.
The RBI had already revised its inflation expectations higher in the June monetary policy, increasing its FY27 Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation forecast to 5.1% from 4.6%. Despite the upward revision, inflation remained largely under control during the first quarter of the financial year.
During the April-June quarter, retail inflation averaged around 4%, lower than the RBI's projected 4.2% for the period. The reading also remained comfortably within the central bank's 2-6% inflation target band, giving policymakers room to maintain the current policy stance while closely monitoring risks from rising global crude oil prices.
The upcoming policy decision follows the RBI's June monetary policy review, when the central bank also chose to keep key policy rates unchanged. At the meeting held between June 3 and June 5, the Monetary Policy Committee retained the repo rate at 5.25% and continued with its 'neutral' policy stance.
In addition to leaving the benchmark lending rate unchanged, the RBI had also retained the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate at 5%, while keeping the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate unchanged at 5.5%.
Investors will now closely watch whether the central bank maintains its existing policy stance and whether it offers fresh guidance on inflation, liquidity and the domestic growth outlook in the face of evolving global risks.
The Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled from August 3 to August 5. The central bank will unveil its policy decision at 10:00 a.m. on August 5, followed by a press conference by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra at 12:00 p.m. later today. The RBI Governor’s monetary policy speech will be streamed live on the RBI’s official YouTube channel starting at 10:00 a.m. Viewers can watch the Governor’s media address on the same platform.
The August RBI MPC meeting comes at a time when the macroeconomic environment is becoming increasingly challenging, amid the adverse impact of the US-Iran war in West Asia on domestic growth and inflation dynamics. The ongoing geopolitical tensions have triggered a sharp rise in crude oil prices, adding pressure on India’s inflation outlook and contributing to the depreciation of the rupee.
Economists expect the RBI MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged while signaling its readiness to act if inflation risks increase and second-round pressures start building.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy decision today, 5 August 2026, Wednesday. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its second bi-monthly policy meeting for FY27 from August 3 to August 5, and the repo rate decision is set to be announced today.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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