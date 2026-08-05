RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE: Repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in August monetary policy, FY27 GDP growth seen at 6.7%

RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its monetary policy decision today, 5 August 2026, Wednesday. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its third bi-monthly policy meeting for FY27 from August 3 to August 5.
RBI MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and maintain a ‘neutral’ stance.
The MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said. In addition to leaving the benchmark lending rate unchanged, the RBI had also retained the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate at 5%, while keeping the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate unchanged at 5.5%.
The August RBI MPC meeting comes at a time when the macroeconomic environment is continuing to remain challenging, amid the ongoing impact of the US-Iran war in the Middle East on domestic growth and inflation dynamics.
"The re-escalation of the conflict since the first week of July has amplified volatility in energy prices. Early results of corporates for Q1 indicate healthy performance in the manufacturing sector. Private consumption continued to be driven by buoyant discretionary spending. Overall, the Indian economy performed better than expected in Q1," Malhotra said.
GDP and inflation projections
The RBI revised its FY27 GDP growth forecast upward to 6.7% from 6.6%, reflecting confidence in the domestic growth outlook.
It also raised its Q1 FY27 GDP growth projection to 7% from 6.6% and increased the Q2 forecast to 6.4% from 6.3%. The central bank left its Q3 projection unchanged at 6.5% and retained the Q4 estimate at 6.8%, indicating that it expects growth momentum to remain resilient through the rest of the financial year.
Meanwhile, CPI inflation for this year is now projected to be 5%, 10 basis points lower than our earlier projections of 5.1%
It revised the Q1 FY27 inflation estimate down to 4.1% from 4.2% and cut the Q2 forecast to 4.7% from 5.1%. The Q3 projection was retained at 5.9%, while the Q4 estimate was marginally raised to 5.5% from 5.4%.
Track live updates from the RBI MPC meeting here.
Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar noted, “The RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% means home loan borrowers are likely to see little immediate change in lending rates. Floating home loan rates currently range from about 7.0% to 9.4% at public sector banks and 7.3% to 9.3% at private banks, depending on the borrower's credit profile. With the MPC indicating that inflation remains the key policy focus, borrowers should view the current rate environment as one of stability. Those planning to take a home loan can compare lenders on spreads, processing charges and repayment flexibility rather than wait for a policy-led reduction in rates.”
Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar said, “By keeping the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, the RBI has supported stability in deposit rates. Public sector banks are currently offering around 6.6% to 6.8% on popular one to three-year fixed deposits, while private banks are offering roughly 6.4% to 7.0% for similar tenures. Rather than investing the entire amount in a single FD, savers can consider laddering FDs by spreading deposits across different maturities. This provides periodic access to funds while reducing the risk of locking the entire corpus into one interest rate. As always, investors should evaluate returns after factoring in taxes and inflation, not just the headline FD rate.”
Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar
"The RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% with a neutral stance signals that inflation has once again become the central policy concern. While growth remains resilient, the MPC has made it clear that it wants greater confidence that price pressures will ease before considering any further policy action. The recent rise in inflation appears to be driven largely by food and fuel rather than broad-based demand.
At the same time, geopolitical uncertainties and volatile energy prices continue to cloud the outlook. Until inflation shows a more durable moderation, the RBI is likely to prioritise price stability over supporting lower borrowing costs.
For households, this means little immediate change. Existing borrowers should not expect any relief in EMIs, while deposit rates are likely to remain broadly stable. The focus for families should now shift from anticipating rate cuts to managing the impact of inflation on monthly budgets."
Sachin Bajaj, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance , on today’s RBI MPC announcement.
“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting came against a backdrop of challenging global macroeconomic conditions, persistent geopolitical uncertainties, and concerns around inflation outlook.
As widely expected, the MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and retained the policy stance as “Neutral”, reflecting a cautious approach amid emerging domestic and global risks.
The RBI highlighted uncertainties due to weaker monsoon season, potential impact on commodity prices, particularly energy prices, that continue to pose upside risks to the inflation trajectory.
Overall, today’s policy was a non-event for markets as the outcome is largely on expected lines. Going forward, we expect the MPC to be on wait and watch mode and wait for clarity on inflation outlook and future policy actions that are contingent on the evolving growth-inflation dynamics“
“The RBI’s decision to maintain the repo rate underscores its commitment to stability and prudent policymaking amid an uncertain global environment. By keeping key policy levers available for future action, the RBI has preserved the flexibility to respond to evolving conditions while reinforcing confidence across financial markets. The decision also reflects confidence in India’s resilient domestic demand, sustained investment momentum and healthy export performance, striking the right balance between supporting growth and maintaining macroeconomic stability.” – Pinank Shah, CEO, Capital India Finance Ltd.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the economic outlook continues to remain uncertain due to multiple domestic and global factors. He pointed to uncertainties surrounding the Southwest monsoon, El Niño, geopolitical developments and global trade policy, which continue to cloud the outlook.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said, "Going ahead, the usual return of currency during the monsoon season, drawdown of government cash balances, and our special measures to attract capital inflows are expected to aid banking system liquidity in the near term."
The RBI Governor said, "Short-term money market rates, especially rates of commercial papers and certificates of deposit, moderated in July."
Malhotra said India's current account deficit (CAD) remained sustainable last year. He added that between April and June this year, the current account recorded a surplus.
The RBI Governor said foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows stood at $13.5 billion during the first quarter.
Announcing a regulatory move, Malhotra said, "We are now issuing draft guidelines for resuming licensing of the urban cooperative banks."
The RBI proposed measures to improve transparency in loan pricing. Malhotra said, "In order to enhance transparency in lending rates, it is proposed to harmonise the regulatory framework on advances across regulated entities."
Commenting on liquidity conditions, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said, "Average liquidity in banking system remained above ₹1 lakh crore since June. Credit growth remains robust, broad-based; central bank will ensure sufficient liquidity in system."
The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said the turbulent global economic environment is likely to have some impact on domestic economic activity. The policy statement noted that energy prices and supply chain pressures remain elevated and uncertain, although the adverse impact is being contained through various supply-side measures.
The RBI said El Niño's impact on the temporal and spatial distribution of rainfall continues to pose a risk, although proactive supply management and adequate foodgrain stocks could provide a buffer. It also noted that global crude oil prices have remained volatile, with sharp two-way movements triggered by geopolitical developments, clouding the near-term outlook.
The central bank added, "Although generalised inflation pressures continue to remain modest so far, the risks of higher food, fuel and other input prices translating into a broad-based increase in inflation persist."
Explaining the decision to leave the repo rate unchanged, Malhotra said the growth outlook remains hazy due to uncertainties related to the Southwest monsoon, El Niño, geopolitics and global trade policy.
He said the central bank has adopted a wait-and-watch approach, adding, "There is a need for greater clarity to emerge, especially regarding inflation, its path and composition before taking any policy action."
The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee also said any future policy action would have to take into account the need for recalibration of policy rates in line with evolving growth-inflation dynamics, particularly the normalisation of underlying inflation from its benign levels seen so far
Indian benchmark indices traded mixed on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates unchanged, with investors assessing the central bank's commentary as policymakers await greater clarity on whether elevated crude oil prices and a weaker monsoon could stoke inflationary pressures in Asia's third-largest economy.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said inflation is expected to peak in the September quarter before moderating, while highlighting that the domestic economy performed better than expected during the June quarter.
At 10:10 a.m. IST, the Nifty 50 was down 0.03% at 24,607.20, while the BSE Sensex advanced 0.42% to 78,756.07.
The divergence between the two benchmark indices persisted for a third consecutive session following the introduction of the new auction-based mechanism for stocks with futures and options (F&O) contracts.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank will proactively ensure sufficient liquidity in the financial system. He noted that the transmission of policy changes to the credit market moderated slightly during May and June, while emphasising that credit growth continues to remain robust and broad-based, reflecting sustained demand across sectors.
The RBI revised its FY27 GDP growth forecast upward to 6.7% from 6.6%, reflecting confidence in the domestic growth outlook.
It also raised its Q1 FY27 GDP growth projection to 7% from 6.6% and increased the Q2 forecast to 6.4% from 6.3%. The central bank left its Q3 projection unchanged at 6.5% and retained the Q4 estimate at 6.8%, indicating that it expects growth momentum to remain resilient through the rest of the financial year.
Malhotra said "The impact of El Nino on the temporal and spatial distribution of rainfall remains a major risk. Global oil prices have also remained highly volatile, with sharp two-way movements triggered by geopolitical developments, blurring the near-term inflation outlook.
While generalised inflation pressures remain modest so far, the risk of second-round effects from higher food, fuel and other input costs translating into broader-based inflation persists."