RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE: Repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in August monetary policy, FY27 GDP growth seen at 6.7%

RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its monetary policy decision today, 5 August 2026, Wednesday. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its third bi-monthly policy meeting for FY27 from August 3 to August 5.

RBI MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and maintain a ‘neutral’ stance.

The MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said. In addition to leaving the benchmark lending rate unchanged, the RBI had also retained the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate at 5%, while keeping the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate unchanged at 5.5%.

The August RBI MPC meeting comes at a time when the macroeconomic environment is continuing to remain challenging, amid the ongoing impact of the US-Iran war in the Middle East on domestic growth and inflation dynamics.

"The re-escalation of the conflict since the first week of July has amplified volatility in energy prices. Early results of corporates for Q1 indicate healthy performance in the manufacturing sector. Private consumption continued to be driven by buoyant discretionary spending. Overall, the Indian economy performed better than expected in Q1," Malhotra said.

GDP and inflation projections

The RBI revised its FY27 GDP growth forecast upward to 6.7% from 6.6%, reflecting confidence in the domestic growth outlook.

It also raised its Q1 FY27 GDP growth projection to 7% from 6.6% and increased the Q2 forecast to 6.4% from 6.3%. The central bank left its Q3 projection unchanged at 6.5% and retained the Q4 estimate at 6.8%, indicating that it expects growth momentum to remain resilient through the rest of the financial year.

Meanwhile, CPI inflation for this year is now projected to be 5%, 10 basis points lower than our earlier projections of 5.1%

It revised the Q1 FY27 inflation estimate down to 4.1% from 4.2% and cut the Q2 forecast to 4.7% from 5.1%. The Q3 projection was retained at 5.9%, while the Q4 estimate was marginally raised to 5.5% from 5.4%.

Track live updates from the RBI MPC meeting here.