RBI MPC meeting: Check date, time, expectations, other details about upcoming announcement?

The Reserve Bank of India has begun its three-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Wednesday, December 3. During this session, the central bank will assess whether the current economic environment supports a rate cut or if it should wait longer before easing its policy stance.

The MPC kept the repo rate steady at 5.5% for the fourth straight meeting in October. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said inflation had eased considerably, giving the committee room to maintain its current stance.

So far this year, the MPC has lowered the benchmark rate by 100 basis points — from 6.5% to 5.5% — before putting rate cuts on hold in August.

RBI MPC meeting: Date, time and where to watch The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee will meet from December 3 to December 5. During these days, the committee will assess the existing policies, and the RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome at 10 a.m. A press briefing by the Governor is scheduled will also be held at 12 p.m.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's speech will be live-streamed on RBI's Youtube channel. You can also track the live speech of the RBI on its social media platform X handle and the central bank's website.

RBI MPC meeting: What to expect from upcoming December meeting? The RBI’s December meeting, set for this week, is in sharp market focus, with many anticipating that the central bank will continue moving gradually toward a more dovish policy stance.

According to Ajay Garg, CEO & Director, SMC Global Securities, easing inflation driven by GST rate cuts, sustained food-price deflation, and a steady decline in core inflation have strengthened hopes that the RBI may prepare the ground for a rate cut in early 2026, even if it chooses to hold rates this time at 5.5% for now.

“A stable global backdrop, moderating bond yields, and the prospect of steady foreign institutional inflows support the view that the RBI may maintain a supportive tone. This time, the focus might be on improving liquidity conditions and balancing inflation control with sustaining growth momentum, potentially setting the stage for a more accommodative policy path ahead,” Garg said.

However, market analysts believe that the central bank is unlikely to deliver a rate cut in the upcoming policy announcement on Friday, December 5.

“We expect the RBI to stay on a pause in December and keep rates and stance unchanged. Space for incremental rate cuts by the RBI is limited,” said Yes Bank Ecologue in a note.