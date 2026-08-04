RBI MPC meeting: Here's date, time, and where to watch Governor Sanjay Malhotra's address

RBI MPC meeting: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) commenced its three-day policy meeting on Monday, with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra scheduled to announce the outcome on August 5. According to a Bloomberg survey, economists broadly expect the central bank to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% amid heightened global uncertainty.

The anticipated status quo comes despite a recent uptick in consumer inflation, which continues to remain within the RBI's target range. The central bank has forecasted average inflation of 5.1% for the current financial year and is widely expected to retain its existing inflation projection without any major revisions.

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At the June monetary policy meeting, the RBI left the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which convened from June 3 to June 5, also maintained its 'neutral' policy stance. Meanwhile, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate was retained at 5%, while the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate remained unchanged at 5.5%.

Speaking on the global economic outlook, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said uncertainty persisted amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"Over the past few months, the global economy has been shaped by heightened uncertainty, disruptions to key trade routes and supply chains, increased market volatility and cautious business sentiment," he said.

RBI MPC meeting: Date and time The RBI’s bi-monthly MPC meeting is set to take place from Monday, 3 August to Wednesday, 5 August. The central bank will announce its policy decision at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, after which RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will address the media in a press conference scheduled for 12:00 p.m. the same day.

RBI MPC meeting: Where to watch RBI's announcement? The RBI Governor’s policy statement will be broadcast live on the RBI’s official YouTube channel from 10:00 a.m. Viewers can tune in on the same platform to watch his address to the media.

You can also track live updates of the RBI announcement with Mint.

What to expect from upcoming RBI MPC announcement? Harshal Dasani, Business Head – INVasset PMS, believes that the RBI is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, with the policy focus shifting from the rate decision to the central bank’s guidance on inflation and liquidity.

Dasani noted that the inflation has edged above the RBI’s medium-term target, while growth remains reasonably resilient despite an uncertain global backdrop marked by elevated crude prices and geopolitical risks. This leaves the Monetary Policy Committee with little incentive to alter policy abruptly.

“For markets, the commentary will matter more than the decision itself. If the RBI reiterates a data-dependent approach and signals confidence that inflation remains manageable without compromising growth, it should support financial assets. However, any indication that inflation risks are becoming more entrenched could temper expectations of future policy easing. From a market perspective, this is likely to be a policy of continuity rather than a catalyst for a major directional move. Stability in rates should continue to support credit growth and corporate balance sheets, but the trajectory of inflation will remain the key variable to watch over the coming quarters,” Dasani said.

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Meanwhile, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that the upcoming RBI MPC meeting is expected to maintain the repo rate at 5.25%, with the central bank likely to continue its neutral policy stance. The prevailing expectation is that policymakers will prefer to assess incoming macroeconomic data before making any policy adjustments. Although several global central banks have recently turned more cautious amid rising inflationary pressures, the RBI is expected to prioritize domestic economic conditions while maintaining a balanced approach towards growth and inflation.

“Consequently, financial markets are expected to focus more on the RBI Governor's commentary than on the policy decision itself. Investors will closely watch the central bank's assessment of inflation risks, liquidity conditions, economic growth, and future policy direction. Any indication that inflationary pressures are becoming more persistent or broad-based could increase expectations of a policy rate hike later in FY27. Conversely, if inflation moderates while economic growth remains on a stable footing, the RBI is likely to extend its pause in the policy cycle. Overall, the August MPC meeting is expected to reinforce the RBI's data-dependent approach, striking a careful balance between maintaining price stability, supporting economic growth, and ensuring financial market stability amid an uncertain global environment,” she said.

Key Takeaways The RBI is expected to maintain the repo rate at 5.25%, focusing on domestic economic conditions.

Investor attention will center on the RBI's commentary regarding inflation risks and liquidity, rather than the decision itself.

The ongoing global economic uncertainties are likely to influence the RBI's data-dependent approach moving forward.