RBI MPC meeting LIVE: Repo Rate, CRR, SLR, Reverse RR in focus as Governor Sanjay Malhotra to declare outcome today

RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: As major global central banks shift towards monetary tightening amid rising inflationary pressures, attention has now turned to the RBI MPC meeting decision today, with investors closely watching how the central bank will respond to rising inflation risks. Bets are high on a 25 bps repo rate hike, but the focus will be on guidance on inflation, GDP, Reverse Repo Rate, CRR, SLR, and other economic indicators, which RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and other Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members will put forward.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's speech will begin at 10:00 AM and can be viewed online on the RBI's official YouTube channel — youtube.com/channel/UCIfCOl43tunZVNYafeC4RQA. The RBI Governor will later address a press conference at 12:00 noon, where he is expected to share the government's guidance on the national economy.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may raise the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on October 7, according to nine of 10 economists surveyed by Mint, with only one respondent expecting a pause.

If the RBI increases the rate at the upcoming policy meeting, it will mark the first hike in more than three years.

The last repo rate hike was in February 2023, when the RBI raised the rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%. It then kept the rate unchanged through 2023–24 before beginning its rate-cut cycle in 2025. Currently, the RBI's policy repo rate stands at 5.25%.