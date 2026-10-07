RBI MPC meeting LIVE: Repo Rate, CRR, SLR, Reverse RR in focus as Governor Sanjay Malhotra to declare outcome today

RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: As major global central banks shift towards monetary tightening amid rising inflationary pressures, attention has now turned to the RBI MPC meeting decision today, with investors closely watching how the central bank will respond to rising inflation risks. Bets are high on a 25 bps repo rate hike, but the focus will be on guidance on inflation, GDP, Reverse Repo Rate, CRR, SLR, and other economic indicators, which RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and other Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members will put forward.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's speech will begin at 10:00 AM and can be viewed online on the RBI's official YouTube channel — youtube.com/channel/UCIfCOl43tunZVNYafeC4RQA. The RBI Governor will later address a press conference at 12:00 noon, where he is expected to share the government's guidance on the national economy.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may raise the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on October 7, according to nine of 10 economists surveyed by Mint, with only one respondent expecting a pause.
If the RBI increases the rate at the upcoming policy meeting, it will mark the first hike in more than three years.
The last repo rate hike was in February 2023, when the RBI raised the rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%. It then kept the rate unchanged through 2023–24 before beginning its rate-cut cycle in 2025. Currently, the RBI's policy repo rate stands at 5.25%.
The RBI Governor’s policy announcement will be streamed live on the central bank’s official YouTube channel from 10:00 a.m. The Governor’s subsequent media briefing will also be available to watch on the same platform.
You can also follow Mint for live updates and the latest developments from the RBI’s policy announcement.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may raise the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on October 7, according to nine of 10 economists surveyed by Mint, with only one respondent expecting a pause.
All respondents expect the rate-setting panel to retain its neutral stance, signalling that the central bank wants to keep its options open rather than commit to a prolonged hiking cycle.
If the RBI increases the rate at the upcoming policy meeting, it will mark the first hike in more than three years.
The last repo rate hike was in February 2023, when the RBI raised the rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%. It then kept the rate unchanged through 2023–24 before beginning its rate-cut cycle in 2025. Currently, the RBI's policy repo rate stands at 5.25%.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may raise the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on October 7, according to nine of 10 economists surveyed by Mint, with only one respondent expecting a pause.
All respondents expect the rate-setting panel to retain its neutral stance, signalling that the central bank wants to keep its options open rather than commit to a prolonged hiking cycle.
If the RBI increases the rate at the upcoming policy meeting, it will mark the first hike in more than three years.
The last repo rate hike was in February 2023, when the RBI raised the rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%. It then kept the rate unchanged through 2023–24 before beginning its rate-cut cycle in 2025. Currently, the RBI's policy repo rate stands at 5.25%.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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