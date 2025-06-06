RBI MPC Meeting LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75%

RBI MPC Meeting LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its second bi-monthly monetary policy of FY26 today, 6 June 2025. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting was scheduled from June 4 to 6, and the repo rate decision will be announced today. The June RBI policy meeting comes at a time when the domestic retail inflation is in the central bank’s 2% - 4% medium-term target range, while support is required to boost economic growth.

RBI MPC Repo Rate Decision

The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC is widely expected to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75% from 6.00%. This would be RBI’s third consecutive repo rate cut, if delivered. RBI Governor’s commentary on inflation trajectory and outlook on GDP growth will be crucial, given the mixed global cues amid a favorable domestic environment.

In its April monetary policy meeting, the central bank reduced the repo rate by 25 bps and also shifted the policy stance to ‘accommodative’ from ‘neutral’, which means it would be more open to cut rates in the future.

