RBI MPC Meeting LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75%

RBI MPC Meeting LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its second bi-monthly monetary policy of FY26 today, 6 June 2025. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting was scheduled from June 4 to 6, and the repo rate decision will be announced today. The June RBI policy meeting comes at a time when the domestic retail inflation is in the central bank’s 2% - 4% medium-term target range, while support is required to boost economic growth.
The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC is widely expected to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75% from 6.00%. This would be RBI’s third consecutive repo rate cut, if delivered. RBI Governor’s commentary on inflation trajectory and outlook on GDP growth will be crucial, given the mixed global cues amid a favorable domestic environment.
In its April monetary policy meeting, the central bank reduced the repo rate by 25 bps and also shifted the policy stance to ‘accommodative’ from ‘neutral’, which means it would be more open to cut rates in the future.
RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: Here are the key takeaways of the April RBI Policy today:
1] Policy Measures:
Repo rate cut by 25 bps to 6%
Policy stance unchanged at ‘Accommodative’
SDF rate reduced to 5.75%
MSF rate reduced to 6.25%
MPC members unanimously voted to reduce the policy repo rate
2] GDP Growth Estimates:
RBI projects FY26 GDP growth at 6.5% versus 6.7% earlier; Here are quarterly estimates:
FY26 at 6.5%
Q1FY26 at 6.5%
Q2FY26 at 6.7%
Q3FY26 at 6.6%
Q4FY26 at 6.3%
3] CPI Inflation Forecast
CPI inflation for FY26 is projected at 4% from 4.2% earlier. Here are quarterly projections:
Q1FY26 at 3.6%
Q2FY26 at 3.9%
Q3FY26 at 3.8%
Q4FY26 at 4.2%
4] Additional Measures
> To enable securitisation of stressed assets through market-based mechanism
> Extended the scope of co-lending to all regulated entities and to all loans
> To issue comprehensive regulations on prudential norms and conduct related aspects for gold loans
> Harmonise the regulations governing non-fund-based facilities across regulated entities
> NPCI will decide the transaction limits in UPI for person to merchant transactions
> Proposed to make Regulatory Sandbox theme-neutral and ‘on-tap’
RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: Here are the current policy rates:
Repo Rate: 6.00%
Standing Deposit Facility Rate: 5.75%
Marginal Standing Facility Rate: 6.25%
Bank Rate: 6.25%
Fixed Reverse Repo Rate: 3.35%
CRR: 4.00%
SLR: 18.00%
RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was scheduled to meet from June 4 to 6. The MPC consists of three members from the RBI and three external members appointed by the government. The RBI members are Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao, and Executive Director Rajiv Ranjan.
The external members are Nagesh Kumar, Director and Chief Executive, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, New Delhi; Shri Saugata Bhattacharya, Economist, Mumbai; and Professor Ram Singh, Director, Delhi School of Economics, Delhi.
