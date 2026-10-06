RBI MPC meeting Oct 2026: Why TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard, Coal India shares may gain if 25 bps rate hike is announced

RBI MPC meeting October 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to announce its policy decision outcome on Wednesday, 7 October, with market participants assessing the impact of a potential 25 basis point (bps) increase in the repo rate.

While a rate hike is generally viewed as negative for rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate, automobiles and leveraged non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), analysts believe some pockets of the market could benefit from tighter monetary policy.

RBI likely to hike repo rate by 25bps According to Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS, a 25 bps hike to 5.50% is no longer a surprise, as market expectations already reflect a significant probability of such a move.

Meanwhile, Maulik Patel, Head of Research, Equirus Securities, also said that the RBI would likely hike the policy rate by 25 bps. “India’s CPI rose to 4.82% in August 2026, up from 4.45% in July, with pressures starting to broaden in core categories also – core inflation rose to 4.16%. The pass-through of higher input prices is underway and retail prices will continue on an uptrend. Alongside rising inflation, RBI is also dealing with a liquidity surplus of ~INR 4.6 trillion, elevated and rising global rates weighing on INR, and low current real rate of ~43 bps – all necessitating the RBI to take action,” Patel said.

Therefore, the key question for investors is which stocks could benefit if the RBI delivers the widely expected 25 bps hike.

Which stocks could benefit from RBI's rate hike decision? Akshat Garg, Head- Research & Product, Choice Wealth, believes that a surprise 25 bps hike to 5.50% — the first since February 2023 — would trigger a sharply sector-specific reaction in equities, with a clear set of winners.

Private-sector lender stocks According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, the primary beneficiaries are large private-sector lenders like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Srivastava explained that under the RBI’s external benchmark lending rate (EBLR) framework, their floating-rate retail and MSME loans reprice upward almost immediately, whereas their low-cost CASA and term deposits adjust on a lagged basis, driving near-term net interest margin (NIM) expansion.

“ Their strong Q1 FY27 print—characterized by stable credit costs, Return on Assets above 2%, and sub-2% gross NPAs—shields them from asset-quality stress. State-owned heavyweights like State Bank of India (SBI) also benefit from a massive, sticky low-cost retail deposit franchise that resists funding cost shocks,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dasani highlighted that large public-sector banks carry a second lever, since they hold the biggest government-bond portfolios and a yield that falls on the announcement, which is the normal pattern when a hike is fully priced, produces treasury gains.

General and life insurers stocks Srivastava further added that ICICI Lombard, SBI Life, and HDFC Life, are likely to gain significantly through their massive investment floats.

As bond yields climb, maturing debt can be reinvested into higher-yielding sovereign and corporate paper, elevating other investment income against a backdrop of steady double-digit Q1 FY27 premium growth, she said.

Tech exporters Simultaneously, debt-free, cash-rich tech exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and HCL Technologies serve as premier portfolio hedges, according to Srivastava.

Armed with massive liquid reserves and zero balance-sheet debt, their treasury yields rise alongside rate hikes. Furthermore, currency dynamics often favor export earnings.

PSU undertaking She further said that cash-surplus public sector undertakings and capital market intermediaries such as Coal India, ITC, and BSE Ltd stand to gain, as Monopolistic cash generators park tens of thousands of crores in liquid funds, turning elevated yields directly into treasury profits, while market exchanges benefit from heightened volatility and substantial clearing-house float income.

What should investors do? Garg of Choice Wealth said that for long-term investors, the message is not to trade a single print.

“A hawkish surprise would signal the RBI defending its inflation mandate against firm crude and a softer rupee — discipline, not distress. We'd use any knee-jerk volatility to add quality financials, not chase the move,” he said.