RBI MPC meeting to auto sales: Top five triggers for Indian stock market this week

Stock market next week: The Indian stock market is all set to enter the final month of 2025 next week, supported by solid domestic macroeconomic indicators and supportive global trends, while investors stay cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement.

Both market indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 - closed almost unchanged on Friday, November 28, as investors booked profits at higher levels and remained cautious ahead of the Q2 GDP announcement. Mixed signals from global markets also failed to lift sentiment.

The Sensex slipped 14 points (0.02%) to finish at 85,706.67, while the Nifty 50 edged down 13 points (0.05%) to 26,202.95. The BSE Midcap index eased 0.04%, and the Smallcap index declined 0.13%.

“Markets extended their winning streak for the third successive week and scaled new record highs, supported by improving global risk sentiment and constructive domestic cues. While early sessions saw bouts of profit-taking, sharp rebound midweek restored bullish momentum, followed by healthy consolidation. By the end of the week, the Nifty gained 0.52% to 26,202.95, and the Sensex advanced 0.56% to 85,706.67,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

On the market outlook next week, Mishra added that with global rate-cut expectations firming up and India’s domestic growth outlook reinforced by strong GDP data, the medium-term market structure remains constructive.

“Near-term volatility is likely given the heavy macro calendar and the upcoming RBI policy announcement. Investors should continue to adopt a buy-on-dips approach near key support levels and prioritise large caps for stability. Traders, on the other hand, should keep trailing stop-losses on profitable positions and focus on sectors demonstrating strong price structure and consistent institutional demand,” he said.

Top triggers for the Indian stock market RBI MPC Meeting The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, will meet from December 3 to 5, will announce the repo rate decision on December 5. The RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5% since August, following a total reduction of 100 basis points during the first half of the year.

“The most crucial event will be the RBI’s monetary policy meeting on December 5, where commentary on inflation, growth, and the rate-cut outlook will be closely tracked,” Mishra said.

Auto sales Additionally, the November automobile sales figures—set to be released on December 1—will be in sharp focus. Robust sales in passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles could strengthen hopes of a demand recovery, while softer numbers might trigger worries about margins and rural consumption.

US data It’s a full trading week on Wall Street, but economic data releases will be fairly light despite federal agencies resuming their reporting. Still, investors will finally get the September reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.

On Wednesday, the ADP National Employment Report for November is due, and markets will be watching to see if it aligns with the stronger-than-expected September jobs numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the delayed Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) and Core PCE figures for September — the inflation measures the Fed relies on more heavily than CPI.

India-US trade deal India expects to finalize a trade agreement with the United States by the end of this year, as most outstanding issues have been settled, the country’s trade secretary said on Friday.

Earlier in the month, U.S. President Donald Trump noted that his discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were progressing well. The Trump administration has been urging India to scale back its oil imports from Russia and lower tariffs, including in sensitive areas such as agriculture.

Despite ongoing negotiations, the U.S. implemented tariffs of up to 50% on Indian imports beginning in late August.

FII Activity Foreign investors (FIIs/FPIs) once again turned net sellers in Indian equities on Friday, November 28, offloading shares worth ₹3,796 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers, picking up stocks worth ₹4,148 crore, as per provisional exchange data.

Overall, DIIs bought shares worth ₹14,627 crore and sold ₹10,479 crore. In comparison, FIIs purchased ₹10,175 crore worth of equities but exited positions amounting to ₹13,970 crore.

On a year-to-date basis, FIIs have recorded net outflows of ₹2.58 lakh crore, whereas DIIs have made net purchases totaling ₹7.01 lakh crore.

“There is no evidence of a trend reversal in FPI flows. FIIs were buyers in some days and sellers in some other days recently. This is an indication that FII flows may change when the circumstances change. And, there are indications of changes. On 27th November both Nifty and Sensex set new records after a long wait of fourteen months. Improved corporate earnings in Q2 and prospects of further improvements in Q3 and Q4 have buoyed up the sentiments. The consensus market view is that 15 to 16 % earnings growth is achievable in FY27,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Gold Prices Gold prices rose by ₹700 to reach ₹1,30,160 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, driven by upbeat global cues and strong investor demand, market participants said.

The rate for gold with 99.5% purity also increased by ₹700, moving up to ₹1,29,560 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes.

Meanwhile, spot gold climbed 1% to its highest level in two weeks on Friday, boosted by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month, increasing the appeal of the non-yielding metal. Silver also set a new all-time high.

By 03:11 p.m. EST (20:11 GMT), spot gold was up 1.3% at $4,210.94 per ounce, having earlier touched its strongest level since November 13. The metal was on track for a 3.6% gain for the week and a 5.2% rise for the month, marking its fourth straight monthly advance.

Technical Outlook According to Mishra, Nifty continues to make fresh highs, and the bias remains positive. “The next upside levels are placed at 26,500, followed by 27,000. On the downside, the 20-DEMA around 25,900 serves as initial support, with the next key level at 25,700,” he said.

On the Bank Nifty outlook, he said, “The index sustains its outperformance and is inching toward the psychological 60,000 mark. The upper band of the broadening formation suggests a hurdle near 60,500; a decisive breakout could unlock further upside. Key supports are placed at 58,700 (20-DEMA and previous swing low) and then 57,800.”