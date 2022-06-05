RBI MPC meeting to US inflation data: Top 5 triggers for stock markets this week

Stock market this week: Nifty 50 started this week with a gap up opening on Monday and then consolidated within a range for most of the week. The index witnessed support near the previous breakout zone of 16400 to 16450 and due to the global markets rally we again witnessed a gap up on Friday. However, the index gave up the intraday gains on the last trading session and ended below 16,600 levels. Overall it was a good trading week for the bulls as markets witnessed positive momentum and a recovery was seen from the support zone of 16450-16400. However, the data turned bearish ahead of the last trading session where we saw FII’s unwinding their long positions in the index futures segment and forming some fresh shorts too.

