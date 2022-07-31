RBI MPC meeting to US job data: 5 factors that may impact stock market this week

"The July month proved to be a relief for market participants as after a sharp correction in the previous three months, Nifty rallied in this month and posted gains of over 8 percent. The up move was led by the banking and financial space but off late all the sectors participated which resulted in a broad market rally. Now the Nifty has reclaimed the 17000 level, so let’s see some data to predict whether the up move will continue in the short term or reverse. Firstly, if we look at the derivatives data, the rollovers were slightly lower than the average and the up move in July has been mainly due to a combination of short covering and long formation. FII’s who were aggressive sellers in the last three months have covered their short positions and in fact they have started the August series with net long positions in the index futures," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

