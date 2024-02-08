RBI MPC Policy: India's real GDP growth for FY25 projected at 7%
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projects a 7% real GDP growth for the upcoming financial year 2024–25, up from the previous projection of 6.6%. This projection includes a growth rate of 7.2% in Q1, 6.8% in Q2, 7% in Q3, and 6.9% in Q4.
In line with market expectations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its benchmark interest rate (repo rate) at 6.5% during its sixth bi-monthly policy announcement for the financial year 2023–24, following a 3-day meeting. This was the sixth time that RBI left rates unchanged, and notably for the entire FY24, the repo rate stood at 6.5%.
