RBI Policy, Q1 results, macro data, and more: Check key triggers for stock markets this week10 min read 06 Aug 2023, 06:49 AM IST
The coming week will be crucial from the domestic point of view as the RBI is set to announce its interest rate decision. Hence, analysts expect markets to move in a broader range with some volatility.
Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in the coming week including the ongoing first quarter results of current fiscal (Q1FY24), domestic and global macroeconomic data, foreign capital inflow, and upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
