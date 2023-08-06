RBI MPC meeting

Amid expectations that the central bank will keep the benchmark interest rates unchanged, the rate-setting monetary policy panel will begin deliberations in the coming week. Headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the six-member MPC will meet for three days - from August 8 to August 10, and the decision will be announced on 10 August at 10 am by the RBI Governor. The RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent since February this year. This will be the central bank's third MPC meeting for fiscal 2023-24.