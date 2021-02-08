RBI plans more than $41 billion in bond purchases

The RBI is confident of pushing through the government’s borrowing plan because its target to shrink the budget deficit from an estimated 9.5% of GDP this financial year to 6.8% in the coming year is contractionary and allows monetary policy to stay easy, the person familiar said. The RBI will inject cash by buying bonds through so-called Open Market Operations, using space offered by the reversal of a cut in the Cash Reserve Ratio, the person said, adding that an explicit calendar would hamper the RBI’s foreign-exchange strategy.