RBI Policy: Central bank revises inflation downwards to 3.7% for FY26

RBI monetary policy: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised inflation forecast downward to 3.7% for 2025–2026 with Q1 at 2.9%, Q2 at 3.4%, Q3 at 3.9% and Q4 at 4.4%. The risks are evenly balanced, said Governor of the RBI, Sanjay Malhotra today.

The RBI Governor highlighted a notable trend in consumer price index (CPI) inflation, which has been on a declining path through March and April. In fact, headline inflation dropped to a nearly six-year low of 3.2% in April 2025, reflecting a 69-month low. This decline was primarily driven by food inflation, which marked its sixth consecutive monthly decrease.

On the other hand, the fuel group, which had been experiencing deflation, saw a shift back to positive inflation rates in March and April, partly due to the increase in LPG prices. Meanwhile, core inflation remained stable and well-contained during this period, even with rising gold prices applying upward pressure. Overall, the inflation outlook seems favourable, suggesting that prices for major constituents will remain benign.

Sanjay Malhotra mentioned that most forecasts indicate a continued easing in the prices of essential commodities, such as crude oil. Despite these positive outlooks, we must stay alert to uncertainties related to weather and the ongoing tariff issues, as well as their potential effects on global commodity prices.

“Taking all these factors into consideration, and assuming a normal monsoon, CPI inflation for the financial year 2025-26 is now projected at 3.7%, with Q1 at 2.9%; Q2 at 3.4%; Q3 at 3.9%; and Q4 at 4.4%. The risks are evenly balanced,” said RBI Governor.