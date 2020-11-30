RBI policy, covid vaccine progress, global trends to drive Indian markets

"Meanwhile, we expect volatility to remain high due to scheduled data and events. Since the short term is up, the prudent approach is to accumulate quality stocks on dips. Almost all the sectors are participating in the rally but we’re seeing mixed trends within the sector so traders should focus more on the selection of stocks. We feel the recent traction in the broader market will continue but only fundamentally sound midcap and smallcap counters should be preferred for trading or investment," he added.