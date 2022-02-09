Positive global equities and a fall in oil prices helped Indian markets finish on a strong note today, a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India policy announcement and weekly derivative contract expiry. The BSE Sensex rose 650 points to 58,465 while the broader Nifty 50 index settled 1.15% higher at 17,463, lifted by automakers and bank stocks. The broader indices - BSE midcap and smallcap - too ended higher in the range of 0.6% to 1.2%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to hold its repo rate steady but increase its reverse repo rate as part of a process to reduce surplus liquidity poured into markets earlier in the pandemic. Traders will also be watching RBI's commentary on inflation outlook and will seek details on how it plans to support the bond market in absorbing the government's record borrowing programme.

“In case the RBI raises repo rate (and not reverse repo rate) the markets could take it negatively. 17306-17560 could be the range for the Nifty in the near term," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Global markets were mostly higher today amid indications that tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine may be easing. Oil prices were flat today, after a sharp drop on Tuesday when concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran weighed on the market.

“Seeming cooling off of Russia-Ukraine tussle and reversal in oil prices have helped sentiments turn up across the globe," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

The US inflation data is also due tomorrow. A strong reading should cement expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month.

The Nifty Auto index led gains among sub-indexes, rising 2.2% as top automaker Maruti Suzuki jumped 4.1% to its best closing level since August 2018. Rate-sensitive bank stocks added 1.5%, boosted by a 2.5% rise in heavyweight private sector lender HDFC Bank .

“The short term trend of Nifty has reversed up after the bullish candlestick pattern of Tuesday. There is a chances of further upside towards 17600-17700 levels in the next few sessions. But, the overall chart pattern indicate a probability of weakness from the lower top formation below 17800 levels. Immediate support is placed at 17350," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parth Nyati, founder of Tradingo, said: “Yesterday was a very interesting session because markets were extremely oversold near an important support zone and morning panic has taken out lots of weak hands before second-half recovery. Markets have become light and FIIs created long positions in the derivatives market therefore we saw a decent recovery in today's trading session."

“Technically, Nifty is giving proper follow-up of bullish hammer candlestick formation formed near psychological support of 17000. But there are still multiple resistances like 17500/17650 before 17800 level. On the downside, 17000-16800 is a critical base while 17300 will act as an immediate support level," he added.

Bank Nifty, he said, “has better a structure because it manages to close above its 20-DMA following a bullish hammer candlestick formation where 39500 is the next important resistance level while 38200-38000 is an immediate support zone." (With Agency Inputs)

