RBI policy, F&O expiry tomorrow. Key Nifty, Bank Nifty levels to watch

“The short term trend of Nifty has reversed up after the bullish candlestick pattern of Tuesday. There is a chances of further upside towards 17600-17700 levels in the next few sessions. But, the overall chart pattern indicate a probability of weakness from the lower top formation below 17800 levels. Immediate support is placed at 17350," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.