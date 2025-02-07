Five stocks to trade today—7 February

This oil refinery stock has been undergoing a lot of pain, and the last few days have witnessed some strong buying momentum, which was subject to some intense sell-off. The last few weeks have been spent in consolidation, and now, with volatility expanding to the upside, one should look at some potential rise ahead. Also, with the RBI policy coming up and the recent profit booking dragging the prices into ‘kumo’ support region, a rebound can be expected. As the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is now above 60, that clearly highlights that the bullish move seen on Thursday can continue.