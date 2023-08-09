RBI policy: How the Indian stock market is expected to react tomorrow3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:25 AM IST
RBI is expected to maintain the status quo on rates and monetary policy stance. The market is expected to be neutral since a status quo by the RBI is already factored in.
The three-day meeting of the six members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is underway and it will conclude on Thursday (August 10). Experts believe the domestic market may not see any significant reaction to the RBI MPC outcome if the central bank maintains a status quo on rates and monetary policy stance.
