RBI policy meet begins today: Can an uptick in inflation, US Fed hike push RBI to hike rates?3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:51 AM IST
RBI's monetary policy committee is meeting from August 8-10 and is expected to maintain the status quo on rates and stance despite the recent uptick in inflation and the US Fed rate hike in July-end.
India's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will begin its three-day meeting to decide on India's short-term monetary policy on Tuesday (August 8). RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the meeting outcome on Thursday (August 10).
