"Inflation has witnessed an uptick from 4.31 per cent to 4.81 per cent. Monsoons have also led to a jump in food prices. Apart from this, the US Fed has also increased its interest rates to a 22-year high of 5.5 per cent. India 10 Year bond yields have jumped close to the key resistance of 7.2 per cent. This indicates that the probability of RBI hiking rates has gone up. However, we believe that it’s too soon for RBI to make any changes. We believe that for the time being RBI would apply a ‘wait and watch’ approach on both interest rates and stance," said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research at SAMCO Securities.

