RBI policy meet: Why you should look beyond RBI and focus on stock market fundamentals4 min read 07 Aug 2023, 05:59 PM IST
Experts say investors should focus on market fundamentals rather than the RBI's monetary policy announcement on 10 August. Analysts believe investors should focus on stock market fundamentals and India's strong growth prospects, rather than central bank actions.
Even though monetary policies are among the most critical triggers for stock markets, market experts and analysts believe investors should pay less attention to what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce on August 10 and focus more on market fundamentals.
