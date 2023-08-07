Even though monetary policies are among the most critical triggers for stock markets, market experts and analysts believe investors should pay less attention to what the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce on August 10 and focus more on market fundamentals.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the RBI will begin its three-day meeting to decide on India's short-term monetary policy on August 8. Governor Das will announce the meeting outcome on August 10.

It is unlikely that the RBI will give any shock to the market even as food inflation has risen thanks to soaring prices of vegetables and pulses. However, since the US Fed has signalled it may go for more hikes in the future, the possibility of a rate cut this year is almost zero.

Most analysts expect a status quo from the RBI on rates and stance in August.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services highlighted that the RBI MPC will be concerned about the high vegetable inflation prevailing now. But since this is due to seasonal factors monetary policy cannot do anything about it.

Vijayakumar said there is strong growth momentum in the economy now and the MPC is unlikely to do anything that upsets the growth apple cart. So, the rates and stance are likely to remain unchanged.

Along similar lines, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said that as CPI in India showed a small uptick in June 2023 and the main drivers of this i.e. vegetables and pulses prices are still elevated, the RBI may not want to hurry to cut rates or even change the stance.

"Inflation could remain elevated in July and August if the El Nino pattern plays out in the latter half of the monsoon. This era of high inflation could continue till the end of this calendar. Oil prices globally have also started to inch up. However, we do not expect the RBI to jump the gun and resume rate hikes in its August meeting," said Jasani.

Forget RBI; focus on fundamentals

Experts say investors need to focus more on stock market fundamentals as central banks are less likely to lift rates aggressively now.

Besides, experts are bullish on India's growth prospects and believe the country's economic growth will keep its stock market in a higher orbit for the next several years.

Recently global financial major Morgan Stanley upgraded India to 'overweight' while downgrading Australia to 'underweight' and Taiwan and China to 'equal-weight', citing that situation in India is in "stark contrast to that in China."

"With GDP per capita only $2.5k per capita (versus $12.7k for China) and positive demographic trends, India is arguably at the start of a long wave boom at the same time as China may be ending one. Consider that household debt/GDP in India is just 19 per cent versus 48 per cent for China and only 2 per cent of Indian households have life insurance," Morgan Stanley observed.

S&P Global believes the Indian economy may grow at an average rate of 6.7 per cent between fiscal 2023-24 (FY24) to fiscal 2030-2031 (FY31).

India's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to rise to $6.7 trillion to FY31 from $3.4 trillion in FY23, said S&P Global in its August volume report titled ''Look Forward, India Moment''.

Experts now believe investors are more focused towards quarterly earnings and macroeconomic indicators.

"In light of recent decreases in inflationary concerns, markets have already priced in a rate pause by the RBI at its upcoming policy meeting later this week. Investors are now more focused on corporate earnings and global macroeconomic trends," said Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel One.

G. Chokkalingam, Founder & Head of Research at Equinomics Research believes a further hike in interest rates by the RBI is most unlikely while the reversal of tight interest rate policy is also a little uncertain in the short term, so investors need not worry about the monetary policy of RBI at this juncture.

"There is no concern about further significant tightening of monetary policy as inflation moderated significantly and spatial distribution of rainfall has also improved significantly," Chokkalingam said.

Chokkalingam said that even though there are some concerns about the valuation of overall markets and also in the case of many individual stocks in the short term, there is an impressive outlook for Indian equities in the medium to long term.

"Fast economic growth, robust outlook for inflow of foreign capital and macroeconomic tailwinds like capex plans of government and private sector, continued robust inflow of new investment into the capital markets, the record level of banking credit growth and quality of assets, etc., make India’s medium to long term story appealing. Therefore investors should focus valuation of individual stocks and build a long-term portfolio rather than worrying about the interest rate policy of the RBI," said Chokkalingam.

Vijayakumar said investors should be focussed on the growth and earnings prospects of different sectors and companies within sectors. Banking, capital goods and autos are on strong wickets.

Jasani said investors may get disappointed by the less dovish outcome of the RBI MPC meeting, but there is no reason to get disappointed by this. Focus will remain on the rest of the Q1 results and the global risk appetite that will determine the fund flows into India.

