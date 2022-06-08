Indian stock markets today ended lower for a fourth session after the Reserve Bank of India hiked interest rate for second time in as many months. The RBI , in a widely expected move, raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90% and dropped its "accommodative" stance, signalling aggressive tightening ahead to fight soaring inflation.

In a choppy trading session, the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.37% to 16,356.25 and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.39% at 54,892, after briefly rising on the back of strength in banking stocks.

“Absence of fresh negatives resulted in a relief rally in equity and bond markets post the announcement of MPC meet outcome. However this rally was used by investors/traders to lighten their positions," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Reliance Industries and ITC Ltd weighed on the Nifty 50 index, closing 1.8% and 2.2% lower, respectively.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said: “After moving below the crucial support of 16400 levels, the Nifty has not witnessed any intense selling pressure in the last 2 sessions, which is slightly positive for the market. The current choppy movement could extend for another 1-2 sessions and the lows to be watched around 16200 levels. Strong overhead resistance is placed at 16450-16500 levels."

“After the announcement of RBI's mid quarter policy around 10 am, the market showed swift intraday upside recovery, but that intraday momentum has failed to sustain the highs. The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact as per daily chart and current weakness could be a part of new higher bottom formation. Still there is no confirmation of any higher bottom reversal in the market."

The Bank Nifty index today ended 0.14% lower at 34,946, after briefly rising 1% intraday.

On Bank Nifty, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities, says: "The RBI policy turned out to be a non-event for the index as it ended on a flat note. The index is stuck in a broad range between 34,500-36,000 levels where a significant amount of put and call writing has been witnessed. The undertone remains bearish as long as it stays below the immediate hurdle of 35,500."

Motilal Oswal expects “markets to remain lacklustre as macro headwinds continue with selling pressure emerging at higher levels. With RBI policy now behind, markets will take cues for global events. Investors will keep eye on ECB policy meet, macro data points like US inflation, China inflation and UK GDP data due later this week."