RBI policy over. Key factors and Nifty levels to watch out now2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 06:46 PM IST
- Nifty has support around 16200 levels while it faces resistance at16450-16500 levels
Indian stock markets today ended lower for a fourth session after the Reserve Bank of India hiked interest rate for second time in as many months. The RBI , in a widely expected move, raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90% and dropped its "accommodative" stance, signalling aggressive tightening ahead to fight soaring inflation.