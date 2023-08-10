RBI Policy: Sensex, Nifty pare losses; rate-sensitive banking, auto, realty indices rise after RBI maintains status quo1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Sensex and Nifty recover losses as RBI keeps policy rates unchanged; bank, auto, and realty sectors turn positive.
Domestic equity market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty pared their losses while rate-sensitive sectors such as bank, auto and realty turned green after the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on policy rates and stance on Thursday (August 10) on expected lines.
