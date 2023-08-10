RBI monetary policy meeting: In three days monetary policy committee meeting (MPC) from 8th to 10th August 2023, the Reserve Bank of India decided to keep repo rate steady at 6.50 per cent for third time in a row. After the announcement of RBI MPC meeting outcome, stock market experts have predicted volatility in interest rate sensitive segments like banking, NBFC, auto, real estate and infrastructure. However, they said that any dip in quality stocks of these segment should be seen as buying opportunity by positional investors.

