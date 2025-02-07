Stocks to buy today: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 7 February
Summary
- MarketSmith India recommends two stocks for Friday, 7 February.
Nifty 50 on 6 February
Nifty 50 closed 93 points lower at 23,603.35 on Thursday, a day ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy meeting, where expectations point to a 25 basis points repo rate cut to 6.25%. The index had opened on a positive note at 23,761.10 but quickly slipped into negative territory, closing just above 23,600. This price action formed a bearish candle with a lower-high, lower-low structure on the daily chart. Barring Pharma and IT, all major sectoral indices ended flat to lower. The advance-decline ratio settled at 1:1.