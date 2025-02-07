The index has struggled to break above its 50-DMA (23,750–23,800) in recent sessions and closed lower for the second straight day on Thursday. Going forward, this level remains a key resistance. A sustained move above it could push the index toward its 200-DMA at 24,000–24,200. However, failure to reclaim the 50-DMA may lead to a subdued trading session. On the downside, immediate support is at 23,400, with the next cushion at 23,200.