RBI policy to steer markets; rate sensitive stocks, Bharti Airtel in focus

Markets are likely to watch out for Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on Friday to access the economic situation and the central bank's projections of inflation. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for Indian benchmark equity indices. The BSE Sensex ended at 44,632.65, up 14.61 points or 0.03% while the Nifty closed at 13,133.90, up 20.15 points or 0.15% on Thursday.

Asian markets were weak on Friday as US legislators wrangled over a fiscal stimulus and negotiations over a Brexit trade deal continued.

Also Read: Top stocks that may be in focus on Friday

A $908 billion US coronavirus aid plan gained momentum in US Congress on Thursday, buoying US markets.

Banks, financial services and rate sensitive stocks like auto and realty will be focus as any rate decision by RBI will have a direct impact on these sectors. The RBI is widely expected to keep key interest rates unchanged.

Bharti Airtel led mobile subscriber growth in September 2020 with a net addition of 3.77 million new customers. It was followed by Reliance Jio with net addition of 1.46 million and BSNL with 78,454 new customers.

A bankruptcy court on Thursday approved Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s resolution plan for Reliance Infratel Ltd, in some relief for lenders who stand to receive about ₹4,400 crore for its tower and fibre assets.

The dollar cratered on Thursday to its weakest level in more than 2.5 years as signs of progress toward US fiscal stimulus and optimism about covid-19 vaccines kept investors hopeful.

US Treasury yields fell as the market looked ahead to the November employment coming Friday.

An agreement among major oil producers to a slight increase in production lifted Brent crude prices by 1% to their highest since early March on Thursday.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via