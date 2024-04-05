RBI Policy: Why does the market look disappointed with RBI MPC outcome?
RBI Policy: The RBI MPC maintained a status quo in policy rates on expected lines but the stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 traded lacklustre after the policy outcome.
RBI policy: Despite Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), expressing optimism regarding domestic growth, consumption recovery, and easing inflation, the domestic market sentiment stayed subdued on Friday.
