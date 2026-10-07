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RBI rate hike dampens consumption stocks’ festive cheer

Abhinaba SahaNiti Kiran
4 min read7 Oct 2026, 06:06 PM IST
The rate hike has arrived as discretionary players have already raised prices to offset rising input costs.
The rate hike has arrived as discretionary players have already raised prices to offset rising input costs.(PTI)
Summary

Unlike past rate hikes, consumption-focused stocks failed to recover on policy day, raising concerns that higher borrowing costs could weigh on festive-season demand and consumption

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MUMBAI : Consumption-focused sectors bore the brunt of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary tightening on Wednesday, with auto, consumer durables and realty stocks facing selling pressure as investors interpreted the policy move as the start of a higher borrowing-cost cycle.

MUMBAI : Consumption-focused sectors bore the brunt of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary tightening on Wednesday, with auto, consumer durables and realty stocks facing selling pressure as investors interpreted the policy move as the start of a higher borrowing-cost cycle.

A higher repo rate eventually leads to higher equated monthly instalments (EMIs) or extended loan tenures on cars, homes, electronic goods and other big-ticket purchases, squeezing affordability, particularly for price-sensitive customers. Combined with weaker rural purchasing power amid a patchy monsoon and elevated food inflation, it could weigh on financed big-ticket purchases this festive season, said Ajitabh Bharti, co-founder of CapitalXB, a non-banking financial company.

A higher repo rate eventually leads to higher equated monthly instalments (EMIs) or extended loan tenures on cars, homes, electronic goods and other big-ticket purchases, squeezing affordability, particularly for price-sensitive customers. Combined with weaker rural purchasing power amid a patchy monsoon and elevated food inflation, it could weigh on financed big-ticket purchases this festive season, said Ajitabh Bharti, co-founder of CapitalXB, a non-banking financial company.

Also Read | RBI to clarify forex reporting rules soon

Stretched consumers

The rate hike has arrived as discretionary players have already raised prices to offset rising input costs. Indian automakers have raised passenger-vehicle prices by around 2-5% across segments in 2026, while consumer-durables makers are preparing a third round of hikes as copper, steel, crude derivatives and freight costs remain elevated. Air conditioners, televisions, washing machines and refrigerators could become 5-8% costlier from October.

Housing affordability is also stretched. Average residential prices across the top seven cities rose 7% year-on-year, according to Anarock Research. Higher home-loan rates could make buyers more selective and lengthen purchase timelines, particularly in price-sensitive segments, the research firm said.

The previous year's goods and services tax (GST) cuts and strong demand for premium products have helped absorb price hikes so far. But higher interest rates could further squeeze consumers, according to experts.

Also Read | RBI set to hold repo rate as war-driven inflation clouds outlook

Higher for longer

While the monetary policy committee’s repo rate hike from 5.25% to 5.50% was widely expected, governor Sanjay Malhotra’s stance of “calibrated tightening” has led experts to pencil in a rate increase of at least 50 basis points (bps) over the next two policy meetings through March.

This means the market now expects borrowing costs to remain higher for longer, with no rate cuts in sight anytime soon.

“We expect a total 75bps hike in this tightening cycle, including today’s move,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Neo.

This sustained trend of rate hikes could have a greater bearing on borrowing and spending behaviour next year, said Anupam Vasdani, group chief financial officer at True Balance, a consumer lending platform.

Also Read | ICICI Bank sees RBI repo rate cuts impacting margins

Lessons from the past

Ergo, the Nifty Auto, Nifty Consumer Durables and the Nifty Realty shed around 1-2% on the day of the rate hike, despite already losing nearly 2-4% through the week before it.

This breaks a typical pattern exhibited by these indices, according to Mint’s analysis of 11 RBI rate-hike episodes over the past 13 years. While the Nifty 50 and broader banking and financial services stocks fell on the day of the rate hike in six instances, auto, consumer durables and realty stocks rose on the policy day in most cases.

However, such gains would typically follow a week of selling ahead of the policy meeting, when investors would become extra cautious amid tighter financial conditions. The Nifty 50 and the consumer-focused indices fell in six out of 11 episodes during the week before the hike, the analysis showed.

This behaviour, particularly in consumer stocks, suggests that while investors tend to worry about the impact of higher rates on consumption ahead of the policy decision, rate-sensitive sectors can recover once the decision is announced.

Of the six instances when the Nifty 50 fell on the day of a rate hike, it recovered those losses within a month in three cases. Rate-sensitive sectors, too, generally stabilized alongside the broader market after the initial reaction. However, consumer stocks failed to recover on the policy day this time, as markets braced for a dent in demand.

History also suggests that rate hikes during the September-October festive period can be particularly challenging for these sectors. After the October 2013 hike, major rate-sensitive indices were lower a month later. Similarly, after the 50bps hike in September 2022, the Nifty Consumer Durables Index remained under pressure in the following month. Notably, in both cases, these sectors held up on the policy day before weakening in the weeks that followed.

In other words, consumer-facing sectors have typically ended the month lower when rate hikes have coincided with the festive season, suggesting that higher borrowing costs can weigh on demand. This time, with markets already bracing for weaker consumption momentum, the historical pattern leaves the sector vulnerable to further pressure.

“We expect consumers to become more selective this festive season rather than pull back significantly, with access to credit continuing to support festive spending,” said Vasdani.

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Meet the Author

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. Read more

After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Read Less
Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRBI rate hike dampens consumption stocks’ festive cheer

RBI rate hike dampens consumption stocks’ festive cheer

Abhinaba SahaNiti Kiran
4 min read7 Oct 2026, 06:06 PM IST
The rate hike has arrived as discretionary players have already raised prices to offset rising input costs.
The rate hike has arrived as discretionary players have already raised prices to offset rising input costs.(PTI)
Summary

Unlike past rate hikes, consumption-focused stocks failed to recover on policy day, raising concerns that higher borrowing costs could weigh on festive-season demand and consumption

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Consumption-focused sectors bore the brunt of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary tightening on Wednesday, with auto, consumer durables and realty stocks facing selling pressure as investors interpreted the policy move as the start of a higher borrowing-cost cycle.

MUMBAI : Consumption-focused sectors bore the brunt of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary tightening on Wednesday, with auto, consumer durables and realty stocks facing selling pressure as investors interpreted the policy move as the start of a higher borrowing-cost cycle.

A higher repo rate eventually leads to higher equated monthly instalments (EMIs) or extended loan tenures on cars, homes, electronic goods and other big-ticket purchases, squeezing affordability, particularly for price-sensitive customers. Combined with weaker rural purchasing power amid a patchy monsoon and elevated food inflation, it could weigh on financed big-ticket purchases this festive season, said Ajitabh Bharti, co-founder of CapitalXB, a non-banking financial company.

A higher repo rate eventually leads to higher equated monthly instalments (EMIs) or extended loan tenures on cars, homes, electronic goods and other big-ticket purchases, squeezing affordability, particularly for price-sensitive customers. Combined with weaker rural purchasing power amid a patchy monsoon and elevated food inflation, it could weigh on financed big-ticket purchases this festive season, said Ajitabh Bharti, co-founder of CapitalXB, a non-banking financial company.

Also Read | RBI to clarify forex reporting rules soon

Stretched consumers

The rate hike has arrived as discretionary players have already raised prices to offset rising input costs. Indian automakers have raised passenger-vehicle prices by around 2-5% across segments in 2026, while consumer-durables makers are preparing a third round of hikes as copper, steel, crude derivatives and freight costs remain elevated. Air conditioners, televisions, washing machines and refrigerators could become 5-8% costlier from October.

Housing affordability is also stretched. Average residential prices across the top seven cities rose 7% year-on-year, according to Anarock Research. Higher home-loan rates could make buyers more selective and lengthen purchase timelines, particularly in price-sensitive segments, the research firm said.

The previous year's goods and services tax (GST) cuts and strong demand for premium products have helped absorb price hikes so far. But higher interest rates could further squeeze consumers, according to experts.

Also Read | RBI set to hold repo rate as war-driven inflation clouds outlook

Higher for longer

While the monetary policy committee’s repo rate hike from 5.25% to 5.50% was widely expected, governor Sanjay Malhotra’s stance of “calibrated tightening” has led experts to pencil in a rate increase of at least 50 basis points (bps) over the next two policy meetings through March.

This means the market now expects borrowing costs to remain higher for longer, with no rate cuts in sight anytime soon.

“We expect a total 75bps hike in this tightening cycle, including today’s move,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Neo.

This sustained trend of rate hikes could have a greater bearing on borrowing and spending behaviour next year, said Anupam Vasdani, group chief financial officer at True Balance, a consumer lending platform.

Also Read | ICICI Bank sees RBI repo rate cuts impacting margins

Lessons from the past

Ergo, the Nifty Auto, Nifty Consumer Durables and the Nifty Realty shed around 1-2% on the day of the rate hike, despite already losing nearly 2-4% through the week before it.

This breaks a typical pattern exhibited by these indices, according to Mint’s analysis of 11 RBI rate-hike episodes over the past 13 years. While the Nifty 50 and broader banking and financial services stocks fell on the day of the rate hike in six instances, auto, consumer durables and realty stocks rose on the policy day in most cases.

However, such gains would typically follow a week of selling ahead of the policy meeting, when investors would become extra cautious amid tighter financial conditions. The Nifty 50 and the consumer-focused indices fell in six out of 11 episodes during the week before the hike, the analysis showed.

This behaviour, particularly in consumer stocks, suggests that while investors tend to worry about the impact of higher rates on consumption ahead of the policy decision, rate-sensitive sectors can recover once the decision is announced.

Of the six instances when the Nifty 50 fell on the day of a rate hike, it recovered those losses within a month in three cases. Rate-sensitive sectors, too, generally stabilized alongside the broader market after the initial reaction. However, consumer stocks failed to recover on the policy day this time, as markets braced for a dent in demand.

History also suggests that rate hikes during the September-October festive period can be particularly challenging for these sectors. After the October 2013 hike, major rate-sensitive indices were lower a month later. Similarly, after the 50bps hike in September 2022, the Nifty Consumer Durables Index remained under pressure in the following month. Notably, in both cases, these sectors held up on the policy day before weakening in the weeks that followed.

In other words, consumer-facing sectors have typically ended the month lower when rate hikes have coincided with the festive season, suggesting that higher borrowing costs can weigh on demand. This time, with markets already bracing for weaker consumption momentum, the historical pattern leaves the sector vulnerable to further pressure.

“We expect consumers to become more selective this festive season rather than pull back significantly, with access to credit continuing to support festive spending,” said Vasdani.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. Read more

After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Read Less
Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRBI rate hike dampens consumption stocks’ festive cheer
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