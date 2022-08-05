RBI rate hike impact: What stock, bond market investors should know3 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 12:53 PM IST
- RBI repo rate hike: The rupee in tandem with Sensex and Nifty while bond prices weakened
Indian stock markets rose, the rupee strengthened and bond yields rose after the Reserve Bank of India hiked repo rate to pre-covid levels. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the key policy repo rate by 50 basis points while Governor Shaktikanta Das remained optimistic about domestic growth. He said that the domestic economic recovery is getting more broad-based despite a lot of uncertainties on the global front.