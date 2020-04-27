RBI receives bids 6 times more than face value of bonds under swapping programme

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India received ₹64,746 crore worth of bids or six times more than the face value of bonds it offered to buy from the market, under the bond swapping programme billed as Operation Twist. For the sale of securities, RBI received nearly ₹50,260 crore worth of bids or five times more than the offer.

The RBI had earlier announced to conduct a simultaneous buy-sale market intervention of government securities under open market operations (OMO) for Rs10,000 crore each on 27 April.

Typically, the central bank conducts OMO sales to suck out excess liquidity in the financial system, or OMO purchases to infuse liquidity in a single day. In recent times, the central bank has also been conducting these operations to recalibrate the sovereign yield curve, especially to ensure lower yields at the shorter end of the curve.

The central bank had said that it will purchase long-dated securities with tenor between 6-10 years aggregating Rs10,000 crore, while it will sell short-dated securities maturing June 2020, October 2020 and April 2021. The short-term paper comprised two categories of cash management bills -- 77-day and 84-day bills to meet the government temporary cash mismatches arising out of the pandemic induced economic shock -- and two treasury bills of 182-day and 364-day tenors.

According to the auction results, the cut-off yields on all the securities bought by RBI was higher than secondary market figures. For instance, the 7.26% G-sec 2029 was bought at 6.4% as against secondary market yield of 6.38%. Similarly 7.59% G-sec 2026 was bought at 5.9% against the secondary market yield of 5.8%.

“The cut-off yields in operation twist was higher than the prevailing secondary market yield which shows that banks were keen to book profit supposedly on the stock which was transferred from HTM to AFS book," said Naveen Singh, senior vice president, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The cut-off yields on sale of near-term paper was however lower than prevailing market yields. For example, the 364-day treasury bill was auctioned at a cut-off yield of 3.9% while the market yield on Monday was 4.074%. Clearly, the central bank is keen on lowering interest rates at the shorter end to enable an economic response to the pandemic shock.

The central bank’s simultaneous sale and purchase of government bonds, along the lines of the US Federal Reserve’s Operation Twist, is expected to stimulate private sector borrowing. RBI had last used this tool in January when the debt market was showing signs of stress due to government’s borrowing program of Rs7.1 lakh crore for fiscal year 2019-20. Governor Das had admitted that Operation Twist had helped in better transmission of the central bank’s 135 basis points of rate cuts last year.

With the government borrowing for the current fiscal year pegged at a record Rs7.8 lakh crore, bond dealers expect another 5 rounds of operation twists to be announced over a span of 2-3 weeks.

