RBI releases revised market timings for Monday in the wake of Ram Temple ceremony
In the wake of the Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, the Reserve Bank of India has revised the stock market trading hours for Monday. The revised timings have been issued after the declaration of half-day for all government offices and institutions on January 22.
Operations of all the markets regulated by the RBI, including market repo in government securities, tri-party repo in govt securities, commercial paper and certificate of deposits, forex derivatives, etc, will be done between 2:30 pm and 5:00 pm.
“Settlement of the auction of Government of India dated securities conducted on January 19, 2024, will take place on January 22, 2024, after the commencement of market trading hours at 2:30 pm," said RBI in its circular.
