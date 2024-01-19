 Market timings revised for Monday in the wake of Ram Temple 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony. Details here | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 19 2024 15:59:59
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,470.70 -1.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.20 2.40%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,560.85 -3.24%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,765.75 -0.66%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.45 3.04%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Market timings revised for Monday in the wake of Ram Temple 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony. Details here
Back Back

Market timings revised for Monday in the wake of Ram Temple 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony. Details here

 Livemint

RBI releases revised market timings for Monday in the wake of Ram Temple ceremony

The RBI has revised the timing of stock market trading for Monday in the wake of Ram Temple Ceremony in Ayodhya.Premium
The RBI has revised the timing of stock market trading for Monday in the wake of Ram Temple Ceremony in Ayodhya.

In the wake of the Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, the Reserve Bank of India has revised the stock market trading hours for Monday. The revised timings have been issued after the declaration of half-day for all government offices and institutions on January 22. 

According to the RBI circular, released on Friday, money markets will open at 2.30 pm instead of 9 am on January 22. Given the half-day closing on January 22 announced by the Government of India, the trading hours for the various RBI-regulated markets have also been reduced by nearly 4-5 hours.

The trading hours for the central bank-regulated markets will be from 2.30 pm to 5 pm on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in the circular.

Stock market trading timing has been revised for Monday on the ocassion of Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya.
View Full Image
Stock market trading timing has been revised for Monday on the ocassion of Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya.

Operations of all the markets regulated by the RBI, including market repo in government securities, tri-party repo in govt securities, commercial paper and certificate of deposits, forex derivatives, etc, will be done between 2:30 pm and 5:00 pm. 

“Settlement of the auction of Government of India dated securities conducted on January 19, 2024, will take place on January 22, 2024, after the commencement of market trading hours at 2:30 pm," said RBI in its circular.

(This is a breaking refresh for updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 19 Jan 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App