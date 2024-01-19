In the wake of the Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, the Reserve Bank of India has revised the stock market trading hours for Monday. The revised timings have been issued after the declaration of half-day for all government offices and institutions on January 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the RBI circular, released on Friday, money markets will open at 2.30 pm instead of 9 am on January 22. Given the half-day closing on January 22 announced by the Government of India, the trading hours for the various RBI-regulated markets have also been reduced by nearly 4-5 hours.

The trading hours for the central bank-regulated markets will be from 2.30 pm to 5 pm on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in the circular. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market trading timing has been revised for Monday on the ocassion of Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya.

Operations of all the markets regulated by the RBI, including market repo in government securities, tri-party repo in govt securities, commercial paper and certificate of deposits, forex derivatives, etc, will be done between 2:30 pm and 5:00 pm.

“Settlement of the auction of Government of India dated securities conducted on January 19, 2024, will take place on January 22, 2024, after the commencement of market trading hours at 2:30 pm," said RBI in its circular.

