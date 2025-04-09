RBI repo rate cut: SBI, ICICI Bank to Asian Paints — experts recommend these seven stocks to buy today.

Stock market today: Indian indices, Nifty and Sensex, opened lower and remained in negative territory, declining by over half a percent following the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee announcement.
RBI, as anticipated, reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, April 9. The RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to lower the repo rate to 6 percent, with the change taking effect immediately.
(This is a developing story)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
