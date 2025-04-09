RBI repo rate cut: SBI, ICICI Bank to Asian Paints — experts recommend these seven stocks to buy today

Stock market today: Indian indices, Nifty and Sensex, opened lower and remained in negative territory, declining by over half a percent following the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee announcement.

RBI, as anticipated, reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, April 9. The RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to lower the repo rate to 6 percent, with the change taking effect immediately.

(This is a developing story)