RBI's dividend payout rules may be non-event for PFC, ICICI Sec sees 30% upside

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has recently issued guidelines regarding the distribution of dividends by NBFCs from FY21 onward. PFC and REC reacted negatively to the new rules as both the entities have a higher historic dividend payout of ~45%. As per new norms, they will be eligible for a ~25% dividend payout. Analysts at ICICI Securities believe the guidelines are structurally positive as they inculcate long-term discipline. "We expect the company to work towards containing net NPLs below 2% and shore up CRAR to above 18%, so that payout can increase to 40-45%. This is possible with big-ticket resolutions going forward," says a report by ICICI Securities.

The brokerage maintains 'Buy' rating for PFC (Power Finance Corporation) with a target price of ₹151, 30% higher from the stock's current market price.

Share price of PFC fell 9.8% from ₹122 on December 9 to ₹110 the next day. The share has recovered slightly since then to ₹117, the closing price on Friday.

NSE BSE 132810 listElement-graph-11607902722307-132810

Interestingly, the brokerage believes final guidelines could be a non-event for PFC. "We expect the final circular from RBI to be released by Jan’21. There is a likelihood of state-owned NBFCs being exempted in the final guidelines as government is keen to receive higher dividends from profitable PSEs (DIPAM issued an advisory in Nov’20 to PSEs to pay higher dividends). In such a situation, there will be no impact on PFC.

RBI said its move is intended to bring greater transparency and uniformity in practice, considering the increasing significance of NBFCs in the financial system and their inter-linkage with different segments.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via