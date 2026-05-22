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RBI to transfer ₹2.87 lakh crore dividend to the central government for FY26

The Central Board of Directors of the RBI met on Friday under the Chairmanship of Governor Sanjay Malhotra and approved the transfer of 2,86,588.46 crore to the central government for the accounting year 2025-26.

Nishant Kumar
Updated22 May 2026, 04:35 PM IST
RBI will transfer nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.87 lakh crore to the central government for FY26
RBI will transfer nearly ₹2.87 lakh crore to the central government for FY26 (PTI)
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, 22 May, said it will transfer 2.87 lakh crore to the central government for FY26 at a time when the domestic economy is facing the heat of elevated crude oil prices driven by the Middle East conflict. Last year, the RBI released a dividend of 2.7 lakh crore to the Indian government.

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The Central Board of Directors of the RBI met on Friday under the Chairmanship of Governor Sanjay Malhotra and approved the transfer of 2,86,588.46 crore to the central government for the accounting year 2025-26.

This is largely in line with expectations, as a Bloomberg report earlier suggested India’s central bank was likely to transfer a record surplus of nearly 3 lakh crore ($31.2 billion) this week to the government.

The central bank's dividend to the government will serve as a significant buffer for the Indian economy in times of elevated energy prices, which are straining the country's fiscal position.

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