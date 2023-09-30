RBI will cut rates only after the Fed; IT good for long-term investors, says Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Financial Services' Siddhartha Khemka believes the RBI will keep interest rates unchanged in 2023 and will cut rates only after the US Federal Reserve. He added that valuations in the IT sector are attractive, making it a good opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate stocks.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Broking and Distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes the RBI will keep interest rates unchanged in 2023. In an interview with Mint, he said the RBI will cut rates only after the US Federal Reserve. Talking about the IT sector, he said valuations are attractive after sharp underperformance hence long-term investors can gradually accumulate in a staggered manner.
