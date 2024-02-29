Potential for any re-rating delayed for Paytm, says UBS; still sees 25% upside in the stock – here's why
UBS believes that any potential for a re-rating of Paytm based on profitability improvement has been delayed. It has retained a 'neutral' call on the stock and reduced its target price to ₹510 (from ₹650 earlier). The new target indicates an over 25 percent upside.
Shares of One 97 Communications (Paytm) have witnessed an almost 50 percent drop just in February as investor sentiment turned negative amid the RBI and Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) saga.
