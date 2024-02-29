Shares of One 97 Communications (Paytm) have witnessed an almost 50 percent drop just in February as investor sentiment turned negative amid the RBI and Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) saga.

In a recent note, brokerage house UBS said it believes that any potential for a re-rating of Paytm based on profitability improvement has been delayed. It has retained a 'neutral' call on the stock and reduced its target price to ₹510 (from ₹650 earlier). The new target indicates an over 25 percent potential upside.

"Paytm's share price has derated significantly post RBI regulatory action and the stock is trading at 1.5x EV to one-year forward consensus sales, nearly an 80 percent discount to its Indian internet peers. Our ₹510 price target implies a 2.4x EV to FY25E sales, which is still a 70 percent discount to Indian internet peers. We believe this is justified as Paytm's growth profile is now much weaker at an 8 percent expected revenue CAGR over FY24-26E, versus Indian peers at a much higher 27 percent.

Additionally, Paytm's re-rating potential based on its profitability improvement is now also pushed out and the company's margin profile is much weaker than peers. Furthermore, the loss of investor confidence based on the regulatory action is unlikely to change in a hurry. We believe only sustained execution in the coming quarters can re-build investor confidence which would drive a re-rating," explained the brokerage.

RBI-Paytm Payments Bank Saga

The RBI on January 31 directed PPBL to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTags, and other instruments after February 29, citing large-scale non-compliance with regulations and supervisory concerns.

In the latest update, the Reserve Bank of India clarified that non-Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) linked merchants (85 percent of the total) can continue to function as normal and gave a 15-day extension till 15th March for most PPBL-linked activities. RBI also informed that @paytm UPI handles can be migrated to banks after approval from NPCI. This implies key linkages between Paytm and PPBL will be transferred to other banks via Paytm and also clears the way for Paytm to function as third-party app provider (TPAP), similar to its competitors PhonePe and Google Pay, once NPCI provides approval for the same.

UBS View

Following RBI's latest update, the anticipated negative impacts on Paytm have been alleviated to a considerable extent. Paytm is poised to retain a significant portion of its customer and merchant base pending certain approvals from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

However, UBS anticipates a churn of 15-20 percent in merchants, customers, and devices in Q4 compared to Q3 levels, accompanied by a steep decline of around 60 percent quarter-on-quarter in loan origination. Additionally, it foresees a challenging FY25 with a projected 2 percent revenue decline, attributed to the loss in the wallet business and gradual normalisation in payments and loan origination activities. To regain lost customers, Paytm is expected to escalate its marketing expenditure, leading to heightened EBITDA losses in FY25, consequently prompting adjustments in its EPS estimates.

"We remain Neutral on Paytm despite the stock's significant derating post RBI regulatory action. The actual full impact of RBI's action is not yet fully clear but is expected to be quite significant, which has not only disrupted its merchant/customer network, but also derailed its growth/profitability trajectory. Additionally, negative regulatory action has dampened investor sentiment which limits any re-rating in the company. We have cut our EPS estimates on the higher-than-expected impact of RBI action," it said.

The brokerage expects revenues to decline 2 percent YoY in FY25E, from 36 percent growth in 9MFY24. “We expect Paytm to lose 5-7ppt of its 25 percent share in the payments industry, driven by loss of wallet (2-3ppt permanent loss) and the rest due to merchant/customer churn." It estimates net payments margin to decline to 6-7 bps range from 7-9 bps range. As lenders' confidence has been hit, it forecasts loan disbursements to decline 14 percent YoY in FY25E. UBS models a smaller 18 percent decline in cloud and commerce in Q4 given less direct impact and 18 percent YoY growth in FY25E.

Outlook

UBS believes a full recovery in Paytm's business could take time. While it expects India's digital payments industry to keep growing at a strong 31 percent rate in FY25E, it models a gross merchandise value (GMV) decline for Paytm. This is primarily on account of wallet business loss, which is nearly 7 percent of Paytm's GMV, and churn seen in merchant and customer bases.

It also assumes no new net additions in its merchant and customer bases in FY25 as the company works towards rebuilding its reputation. On loan disbursals, UBS expects further delay in normalisation as the company would have to stabilise the payments business before growing loan origination.

It also expects marketing costs to be elevated in FY25E as Paytm works towards regaining some of its lost customers and merchants. As such, it sees adjusted as well as reported EBITDA to be in loss in FY25E; and forecasts EBITDA to break even in FY26E.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

